Title- Friendship Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is all PRAISES for this Anupamaa actor; Deets inside

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai is being loved by the audiences for her portrayal of Sai Chavan as a fierce and headstrong girl in the show.

Also read- OMG! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's on-screen and off-screen kids leaves her SHOCKED; here's why

Along with her, another actor who is always trending and is adored by many is Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the hit show Anupamaa. His acting chops have impressed the viewers ever since he entered the show.

We have seen Ayesha and Gaurav together in ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ and this friendship is too sweet to see.

Recently, we came across a picture posted by Gaurav on his social media and our very own Ayesha has the cutest reaction to it.

Check out the picture below:

The picture has all the fans drooling over Gaurav’s handsome look.

But Ayesha undoubtedly has the cutest reaction to it. She praised him by calling him ‘awesome as always’.

But what caught our attention is what she wrote ahead.

She commented saying that she is completely in love with Gaurav’s shoes and looking at them, we can’t help but agree.

Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Virat comes to the camp with Vinayak, Sai and Virat to meet

Meanwhile, Ayesha’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Gaurav’s show Anupamaa continue to enthrall the audience and we all are in awe of the brilliant acting of both these actors.

Tell us what you think of Ayesha’s sweet comment on Gaurav’s post?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.