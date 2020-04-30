TMKOC actor Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku’s building sealed after a 45-year-old resident tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Azhar Shaikh Aka Pinku’s building has been sealed after a 45-year-old resident tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor, who is a resident of Mira Road, has a COVID2019 patient in his premises and thus, his building stands sealed as of now.

Speaking to SpotboyE.com, Azhar said, "It has been almost a week now that I haven't stepped down my building even to get basic necessities. As a 45-year-old uncle in our building has been tested positive and is currently getting treated in a nearby isolation centre. Also, I reside in a building which is near Wockhardt hospital. So, we are taking extra precautions."

He also added, "I stay with my family and no one is stepping out of the house. Whatever basics we require, we order online and they keep it outside the building main gate and someone goes and collects it. But I am more concerned for my father who is in Mumbai Police and everyday going for work. He leaves at 7 in the morning but there is no specific time of coming back. Whenever he comes back, he sanitises himself and walks inside. He is doing a lot and I am extremely proud of him."

Credits: SpotboyE.com