TMKOC fame Disha Vakani looks stunning in a bodycon

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are household names. People want to catch up on every kind of news related to these stars.

One person that we’re unable to keep up with is Disha Vakani. The actress does not have a social media account. She has no celebrity manager or PR company handling her to keep up the buzz. Irrespective of it all, isn’t it surprising that she still remains one of the most searched celebrities?

We have mostly seen Disha Vakani dressed in traditional attire in the past. But we’ve got our hands on an unseen picture that witnesses the beauty in a bodycon dress.

She once made a public appearance in a western piece. She wore a white bodycon dress that had partial layered detailing in blue. The actress yet kept her look really simple. She wore flower shaped earrings and put minimal eye makeup.

Have a look.



Credits: Koim