TMKOC producer Asit Modi tests positive for COVID-2019

MUMBAI: More and more people getting affected by covid-2019. The latest to have contracted the virus is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit Modi. He took to his Twitter and informed his followers that he has tested positive. The producer has urged people who came close in contact with him to be careful and follow the protocol.

He wrote, "After some symptoms of COVID19, I got myself tested & Report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. आप मेरी चिंता ना करें, आप के प्यार प्रार्थनाआशीर्वाद से मैं जल्दी ठीक हो जाऊँगा. आप मस्त स्वस्थ रहें (Please don’t worry about me. I will be cured soon due to your love and blessings. You stay happy and healthy)."

