TMKOC’s Palak Sidhwani treats herself and her best friend Navika Kotia to this special experience!

MUMBAI : Palak Sidhwani is one of the most promising actors of the new lot of actors.

With her acting prowess in the popular comedy series, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak Sindhwani has won over the audience. Fans praise Sonu Bhide's performance in the show. Additionally, she has wowed audiences with her sense of style, earning her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Palak is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind-the-scenes moments and sneak peeks from her life. She also has a youtube channel where she puts up vlogs and fashion videos.

Fans are always curious to know more about their favorite actors, like what they do in their spare time and who they hang out with.

Palak recently treated her followers to some behind-the-scenes of her what a chill day in her life looks like and she like many of us hangs out with her friends and sometimes even pampers them with care the only big difference being, that her best friends are also famous. In this case, Navika Kotia who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai was seen hanging out with Palak, and not just that, the young starlets also spent some quality spa time together and are definitely giving us best friends goals. Check out the photos here:

Palak has also worked in many television commercials. Sindhwani received her first breakthrough in Hotstar's web series 'Hostages' after which she appeared in a short film The Bar. This short film was produced by Hamara movies.

Currently, she is seen in the role of Sonu Bhide on the long-running show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’!

