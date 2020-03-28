TMKOC's Anjali AKA Neha Mehta's never-seen-before side in THESE pictures are unmissable

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The 1sitcom has been successfully running on the small screens for more than a decade. Each and every character of the show has become very popular among the masses.

We all know Neha Mehta who plays the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show. The actress has won several hearts with her stellar acting. Anjali is known for her soft and subtle nature in the show and it is a pure delight to see her onscreen.

And now, a few pictures have been doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Neha in a bit glamorous avatar. The actress looks extremely beautiful but what made us love her pictures was her goofy side which Neha showed to her fans.

We have always seen Neha in beautiful salwar kameez in the show but it was a pure delight to see her in a different avatar.

On the work front, Neha has been a part of many shows like Bhabhi, Dollar Bahu, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand among others.

