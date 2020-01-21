TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry AKA Roshan is giving major family goals in these beautiful pictures

MUMBAI: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is popularly known for her role Roshan Kaur Sodhi in SAB TV's longest-running comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress became a household name with this amazing show and has been there for so many years.

We all know Jennifer is one stunning diva both onscreen and off-screen. The actress also has a cute little daughter who is just like her mother.

Jennifer has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account with her daughter Lekissha and they are just beautiful. Lekissha looks exactly like her mother in all the pictures. While the mother-daughter have twinned many times in amazing outfits, this time Jennifer along with her daughter and husband went on to twin in matching outfits and looked one cute family. It seems they headed for a fun outing and hence decided to opt for such cute outfits. Jennifer shared many pictures of the same on her Instagram account.

Take a look at the pictures:

The trio has given us major family goals in these beautiful pictures.

Apart from Taarak Mehta, Jennifer has appeared in two Bollywood films including Halla Bol and Airlift.

What do you think about this cute family? Tell us in the comment section.