TMKOC's Palak Sidhwani has to say THIS about working with Dilip Joshi

MUMBAI: Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has managed to win hearts with her performance in the show. The lovely actress sports a girl-next-door look in the show and everyone simply loves it.

Palak has stepped into Nidhi Bhanushali's shoes and has managed to impress everyone with her stellar performance. The actress has become extremely popular among the fans and her Instagram fan following is proof of the same.

Palak keeps her fans updated about her latest whereabouts via Instagram which is a major reason behind her popularity.

During her recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, Palak got candid about various things. From her work in the show to her co-stars, Palak shared some exciting and interesting anecdotes.

Revealing her experience of working with one of the senior-most actors of the show Dilip Joshi, Palak said that he is an extremely humble and down-to-earth person and that he has always made her comfortable whenever she had a scene with him.

Palak further revealed how during one scene, Dilip Joshi made sure she was okay and gave her all the confidence to perform the scene better.

The actress feels everyone on the set shares a great bond and always help each other with the scenes.

Well, Palak definitely has a long way to go in the show!

