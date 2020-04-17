TMKOC's producer Asit Modi is feeling extremely grateful to God for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the popular and longest-running shows of the small screen. The show has garnered a huge fan following over the years and every character of the show has become a household name.

The show is successfully running since the year 2008 and is all set to complete 3000 episodes soon.

The show's producer Asit Modi has left no stone unturned to bring smiles on everyone's face with the rib-tickling comedy.

And now, as the shooting has been halted due to the lockdown because of the deadly COVID2019, a lot of shows are being re-run, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of them.

Interestingly, even during such crucial times, people are watching the show and are giving all the love and support. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has always topped the TRP charts and even during this time, its viewership is only increasing.

Asit Modi is extremely overwhelmed with the audience response for his show and he has expressed gratitude towards the viewers for all the support. The ace producer is also thankful to God as he is able to make people laugh in such a situation.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has created a special place in everyone's heart and it will always be a no.1 show of the small screen.

