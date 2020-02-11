TMKOC's Raj Anadkat has a special surprise stored in for the fans; shares exciting details

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat of SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has become a household name. The actor plays the role of Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada in the show. It's been a long time Raj joined the star cast of this long-running show and he has become everyone's favourite.

The actor has also garnered a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always tried to maintain his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking sites.

The reason behind Raj's growing social media fan following is his wonderful posts which are simply amazing.

We all know Raj is one stylish actor who knows how to keep his style game on point. Apart from that, Raj has always wowed us by trying new stuff.

And now, Raj is set to surprise his fans by his latest dance video. The actor posted an update about the same on his Instagram account which made his fans curious.

Raj will be sharing the screen with Vivek Dadhich who is an ace choreographer and celebrity trainer.

Take a look at Raj's post:

Raj also asked his fans to guess the song he is going to dance on.

Well, it seems Raj has amazing surprise stored in for the fans.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.