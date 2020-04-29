TMKOC's Roshan AKA Jennifer's throwback moment from an exotic location is too beautiful for words

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and long-running shows of the small screen. The hit comedy-drama series is entertaining the viewers for more than a decade.

Every character of the show has become a household name across the nation and has received praises from the viewers.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi is one of the most loved characters of the small screen. The actress is shown as Parsi who has married a Punjabi and she has clearly maintained the essence of her character.

Jennifer is extremely popular on social media and keeps her fans updated about her latest whereabouts. Even during these lockdown days, Jennifer has shared some really exciting things.

And now, Jennifer has shared a lovely throwback moment from her exotic holiday. Jennifer went on a luxurious holiday to the Maldives with her husband and daughter. The actress shared a video of the same.

Take a look at the video:

Maldives is a beautiful place and the surreal location will make you want to visit this place.

Jennifer seems to be missing her beautiful days! Well, all of us are going through the same.

