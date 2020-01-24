News

TMKOC's Tapu AKA Raj Anadkat perfectly imitates Kartik Aaryan in THIS latest video

By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Jan 2020 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is presently seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada AKA Tapu in SAB TV's long-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The handsome actor has become a hot favourite among the viewers. Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi and is doing complete justice to the role and viewers are loving him on the show. 

Raj has developed a huge social media following, all because of his amazing Instagram posts and dashing looks which are to die for. Raj has always tried creative ways to stay connected with his fans. He keeps them engaged to his social media account. 

We have seen how Raj keeps posting several TikTok videos which are simply entertaining. And now, in his latest TikTok video, Raj has imitated Kartik Aaryan. The actor perfectly lip-synced Kartik's dialogue from Pati Patni Aur Woh. Just to add more effect and get into the character, Raj was seen flaunting a moustache. 

Take a look at Raj's video:

View this post onInstagram
Affaaairr  . . . . Ps : Tag @kartikaaryan inthe comments . . . . #rajanadkat #fun #masti #chintutyagi #patipatniaurwoh#love #actor #kartikaaryan #happy #blessed #love A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat) on Jan23, 2020 at 5:03am PST 

On the work front, before Taarak Mehta, Raj made his TV debut with the show, Ek Rishta Saajedaari Ka. 

What do you think about Raj's video? Tell us in the comment section.

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Tipendra Jethalal Gada, Tapu, Instagram, Raj, TikTok videos, Kartik Aaryan, Ek Rishta Saajedaari Ka, TellyChakkar,

