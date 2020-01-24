TMKOC's Tapu AKA Raj Anadkat perfectly imitates Kartik Aaryan in THIS latest video

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is presently seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada AKA Tapu in SAB TV's long-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The handsome actor has become a hot favourite among the viewers. Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi and is doing complete justice to the role and viewers are loving him on the show.

Raj has developed a huge social media following, all because of his amazing Instagram posts and dashing looks which are to die for. Raj has always tried creative ways to stay connected with his fans. He keeps them engaged to his social media account.

We have seen how Raj keeps posting several TikTok videos which are simply entertaining. And now, in his latest TikTok video, Raj has imitated Kartik Aaryan. The actor perfectly lip-synced Kartik's dialogue from Pati Patni Aur Woh. Just to add more effect and get into the character, Raj was seen flaunting a moustache.

Take a look at Raj's video: