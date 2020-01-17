TMKOC's Tapu AKA Raj Anadkat sports the most stylish avatar for this winter season

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada AKA Tapu in SAB TV's long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a hot favourite among the viewers. The actor stepped into the shoes of Bhavya Gandhi and is doing complete justice to the role. Fans are loving him on the small screen.

Raj has a huge social media following, all because of his amazing Instagram posts and dashing looks which are to die for. Apart from that, he is one stylish actor of this young generation of TV stars. The actor's Instagram account is filled with some stylish pictures where he looks simply mind-blowing. Raj has always tried creative ways to stay connected to his fans.

In the latest post shared by Raj, the actor is flaunting his stylish look which is perfect for this winter season. Raj wore a denim jacket and paired it with a turtle-necked t-shirt and looked simply amazing.

Take a look at Raj's post:

Raj has given major fashion goals through his stylish avatars and this picture is one of them.

On the work front, before Taarak Mehta, Raj made his TV debut with the show Ek Rishta Saajedaari Ka.