Too cute to handle! Check out Ayesha Singh aka Sai’s beautiful pictures with these co-stars

MUMBAI: There will be a tonne of drama in the upcoming episode of the Star Plus series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The audience has been entertained by the serial for a while now.

All of the actors of the show have floored the audiences with their amazing performances. The lead couple, Sai and Virat, played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt are loved for their chemistry. The antagonist is also beautifully played by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.

The cast of the show is quite active on social media and they keep sharing pictures and videos of the fun they have off-screen.

Check out the pictures below:

The pictures are too cute and show us the deep bond that Ayesha shares with the kids. She is cutely hugging them and also is posing in funny poses. That shows how good Ayesha is with kids.

The kids in the show are also doing a wonderful job and people love seeing this cute brother-sister duo

In the show, they have recently met and Saia also meets Vinayak through Savi. Virat, who is going to give a surprise to Vinayak will also meet Savi and Sai

What do you think of these cute pictures of Ayesha and the kids? Tell us in the comments.

