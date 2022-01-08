TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's Ram and Priya's BTS moments from the upcoming episodes

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is ruling the small screens. The show is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story. Ram and Piya have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Their chemistry is much loved and appreciated by the viewers.

Fans adore them so much that they have given the ship name Ramiya to them. The duo keeps sharing their funny and sweet moments from behind the scenes while shooting the show, and fans can't get over them. In this video, they both are seen dancing and holding each other in arms while a romantic song is played in the background. Viewers are very excited to see them united after Ram was quarantined for quite a while.

In the show, we have seen that Ram and Priya's quarantine love showcases how much they care for each other. When Ram’s report finally came negative, he and Priya had a dramatic and love-filled moment. Ram and Priya are happy to meet each other now after this separation. Ram comes back home and hugs Priya. However, Nandini and Vedika are tense and irked over it. What will Vedika’s new plan be?

