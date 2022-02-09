TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Kanwar Dhillon exposes the GOSSIP QUEENS of Pandya Store

Dhara and Rishita are always up a quarrel onscreen but offscreen they are the sisters duo and there is a lot of love between them that we all have witnessed.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had that intuition that Pandya Store would go a long way' Dhara aka Shiny Doshi reveals her favourite scenes from the show, and her journey on completing 500 episodes
Currently, Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Rishita and Suman have an argument and Shweta realises that she could cash upon Rishita for her exit from the house and also stay in Dhara's good books so that she takes care of Chiku.
On the sets, Kanwar spots the gossip queens of the show, it's none other than Rishita and Raavi aka Simran and Alice. Check out this fun bts:
In the upcoming, Shweta creates a major misunderstanding between Dhara and Rishita which ends up in a massive fight in the family. She makes sure that this fight would let her go from the house but will her plan succeed?
Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would really love to experiment with grey shade once' Shiny Doshi opens up on characters she would like to play, Dhara's fashion quotient in Pandya Store and more
Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.
Add new comment