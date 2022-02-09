TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Kanwar Dhillon exposes the GOSSIP QUEENS of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Rishita and Suman have an argument and Shweta realises that she could cash upon Rishita for her exit from the house and also stay in Dhara's good books so that she takes care of Chiku.

On the sets, Kanwar spots the gossip queens of the show, it's none other than Rishita and Raavi aka Simran and Alice. Check out this fun bts: