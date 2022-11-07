TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Karishma Sawant looks UNRECOGNISABLE from her Cabin-Crew days

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. AbhiRa has been serving their fans with some utmost romantic moments and we bet fans aren't enough of it yet.

Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation for her performance in the show. Though there is a love-hate relationship between her character and viewers, her performance always steals the show. Karishma reveals a snap from her Cabin Crew days:

Abimanyu and Akshara's smiling faces represent a contrast to Manjari and Harsh's unhappy faces. Later, everyone sits for breakfast and discusses each other's itinerary. Just then Manjari calls Abhimanyu and Akshara in a loud voice as Harsh comes to threaten her.

Abhimanyu rushes to Manjari fearing something bad has happened and asks her about it. Neil also joins them and finds Manjari standing in front of Harsh. Manjari tells Abhimanyu in a confident voice that Harsh has said nothing to her. She further says that it's her turn to speak up now.

Why has Manjari called Abhimanyu and Akshara? Will Harsh realize her mistake and apologize to her?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I felt like a fan when Rupali ma'am came to the sets' Karishma Sawant on the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, working with Anupamaa and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.