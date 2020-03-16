TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani are the cutest kids of Star Parivaar; here's the proof

We got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them.

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Teachers day special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special. 

In the previous episode of the Bollywood special, we saw Kanwar Dhillon perform as Govinda, he has often spoken about his admiration towards him. Finally, in the upcoming episode, Kanwar meets his idol whom he looks up to since childhood, is he planning to dedicate a special tribute to him? We can't wait to see his reaction onscreen when he meets Govinda. 

We got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. The Chavans bring Bappa to the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Virat dedicates a special performance that is surely unmissable.

As we all know, Virat has been an amazing dancer and in his journey with Dance, he turns choreographer for Shiva and Virat mandali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. 

Talking about the upcoming Teachers day special, meet the cutest kids on the sets and that is Arjun and Sumbul, they keep pulling each other's leg on each and every episode, check it out:

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 


 

