TOO CUTE TO HANDLE! YHC's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra has an adorable nickname for Ruhi

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show is very interesting and keeps the audience hooked on screens.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! James Ghadge and Anushka Merchande JOIN the cast of Colors' Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

Sargun Kaur Luthra plays the character of Dr. Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5 year old ruhi in the show. Ruhi's character is played by Swarna Pandey. Onscreen the mother daughter duo has melted many hearts by their stellar performances. Off screen they both enjoy each other's company. Sargun and Swarna are having funny yet adorable moments in this video that will make you love them even more.

Fans are curious to know what will be in the next episode.

Meanwhile, in the track we see, Rudraksh leaves a letter for Ruhi before leaving and leaving the place.Ruhi gets emotional and she rushes to meet Rudraksh requesting Preesha to let her go. Why is Rudraksh leaving Ruhi ?

