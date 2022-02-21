Too Cute! Tejasswi drops a flirtatious comment on Karan’s post leaving TejRan fans fascinated

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be the new power couple of the television industry with a massive fan following across the country. Recently, Teja dropped a flirtatious comment on Karan’s post and it is leaving the TejRan fans fascinated, to say the least.

Karan Kundrra recently took the internet by storm with a set of pictures clicked on a balcony with a stunning view. In the photographs, Karan was seen wearing a simple white shirt which was paired with a classic silver watch. His hair was well set and the trimmed beard also gave the pictures an added effect. In the caption for the post he wrote, “The view though ” and the post garnered a lot of attention from his fans.

To this, Teja flirtatiously wrote, “My view is better than your view ”. TejRan fans were quite impressed with her adorable comment and decided to shower the couple with some love.

“haayyy sadky you guys are just love , a fan wrote, while another commented, “ye ladki pagal h pagal h pagal h, another one said. “you guys are such mood , a third user commented.

