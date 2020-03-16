Too Cute! TV actor Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor unveiled her daughter’s pic in the latest post and here is the reason

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor and blessed with an adorable daughter, Anaya

MUMBAI: One of the most adored couples in the Telly town is Shaheer Sheikh and his darling wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. The madly-in-love duo tied the knot on October 19, 2020, and were blessed with an adorable daughter, Anaya. Finally, today Shaheer Sheikh's wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor shared the first picture of their daughter, Anaya without hiding the little one's face with stickers.

In the picture, Anaya was seen peacefully lying on her mother's lap while she clicked the selfie. However, it was Ruchikaa's caption which caught our attention. In the cutesy note, she revealed the reason behind not pasting stickers on Anaya's face. She mentioned that since the baby girl thought of just not posing for the lens, there was no requirement for stickers.

Earlier, on June 22, 2022, Ruchikaa Kapoor had taken to her IG handle and shared a cutesy picture of her baby girl, Anaya. In the picture, we could see the little munchkin wearing a grey-coloured frock while she was looking sideways. Due to her side face in the photo, we got a cute glimpse of her ear piercing.

Ruchika is an adorable mommy and keeps sharing cutesy glimpses of her baby girl. Earlier, on May 2, 2022, the family of three had celebrated Eid to its fullest. Glimpses of the same are found in Shaheer Sheikh's adorable video with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor, and their little munchkin, Anaya.

