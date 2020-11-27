TOO CUTE! Virat Kohli insists on a young fan's autograph, Anushka Sharma can't stop smiling; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will soon embrace parenthood and we have proof that the duo will slay as parents. From Virat playing with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan's son adorably sleeping in Anushka's arms at her Delhi wedding reception, the couple is widely adored on social media. We stumbled upon another old video of the couple being thronged by fans.

However, these fans were little adorable children who lined up for an autograph of the Indian cricket captain. However, instead of giving them his autograph, Virat Kohli insisted a young boy to sign for him instead. The cute moment was captured on camera by a crowd who had surrounded the couple.

In the video, we get to see the young fan signing a piece of paper with Virat and Anushka looking over him. The actress cannot help but flash her wide smile and admire the little boy. As soon as he signs the paper, Virat says, "Oh, look at that. Nice!" as the fan grins.

The much-loved couple announced their pregnancy in August this year with a super cute photo. Anushka's due date is in January 2021 and the actress will have her husband Virat Kohli by her side as the BCCI has approved the cricketer's paternity leave. He will return from the India-Australia series and be there to support Anushka.

