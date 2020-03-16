Too Cute! A young fan from Dubai requests Karan Kundrra to meet in THIS way

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular stars in the showbiz. His fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 15 increased considerably. Karan is quite popular and people from every age group adore him to bits. A young, pretty adorable fan of Karan Kundrra has a request for the Kitani Mohabbat Hain actor.Also Read:Interesting! Karan Kundrra’s pathani kurta creates a stir on social media, netizens’ reactions are unmissableThis young fan wants to meet Karan in real. She doesn't live in Mumbai, but has come to Mumbai recently and has made a request to meet him once and in the CUTEST way possible. The young lady is Kashvi and she loves Karan Kundrra and Nora Fatehi.Hello @kkundrra bhaiyya (only Kashvi's bhaiyya)From yours & Nora's 6-year-old fan Kashvi who wants to see you host Dance Deewane Juniors.... pic.twitter.com/tGHh1lDNGh— Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) April 29, 2022"Hi Karan bhaiyya," she calls him in the video. Kashvi lives in Dubai. In the video, she says that she has seen all of his shows. Kashvi watched him in Bigg Boss as well. Btw, she is just 6-years-old. "Can we please, please, please, please, please, meet?" Kashvi is heard requesting Karan in the video. She is watching him host Dance Deewane Junior and hence, wants to meet him once.Also Read:Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know moreKaran has responded to the tweet as well. The actor, who is juggling between two shows, shooting music videos and more, was blown away by Kashvi's cuteness and charm. "My god how adorable.. just made my day!!" He replied to the tweet.Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra had opened up on taking up hosting duties for Dance Deewane Junior.Credit: BollywoodLife