Too Handsome! Salman Khan’s Dabang Looks from Bigg Boss ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15, is reaching its finale week and every weekend Salman Khan hosts the show with A lot of styles and a lot of patience to deal with the housemates who have been getting into aggressive fights, war of words, and whatnots. Salman has dealt with everything. But this is not Salman’s first Rodeo dealing with Aggressive contenders to the trophy and sometimes Salman has lost his temper at the housemates. For valid and sometimes unreasonable incidents.

This is Salman’s 13Th Season as a host and his style has evolved a lot. The Coat and Blazer look remains the same but the details have changed so much over the years.

Salman Khan has been sporting some interesting outfits on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’on the 15th Season of the show. Heres Taking a look at some of our favorite ‘Weekend ka Vaar looks on Salman in this Macho Man avatar:

As classy as it gets, Salman Really has upped his Fashion Game.

