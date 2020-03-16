TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Abhimanyu and Aryan flaunt their hot bods while Akshara runs behind to cover her hubby in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

In the Patni Vs Pati episode, Arjun will dare the ladies to carry their husbands in their arms and the strongest turns out to be Sai and Akshara for sure, Akshara carries Abhi with such finesse while Sai smartly carries Virat on her back.

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Now, with the Pati Vs Patni episode, the ladies are back with all the love. The Sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali give nicknames to each other, while Pranali calls her Sum Sum. Sumbul calls her Pranu. 

We came across a BTS video where Sumbul reveals that she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly and that’s when Gaurav comes in and tell Rupali that Sumbul disturbs her too much then they will erase the Bermuda Triangle that she has on her face. Everyone takes it in a sporting way and the Imlie and Anupama family seems to have bonded well and the fans love to watch their tashan with each other.  

While shooting we see that Rupali and Gaurav are busy in their own banter and Arjun says they have their own episode happening out there as they find love in those small pillows around them. Rupali then hits Gaurav with a pillow while they are facing the camera. 

As we had exclusively revealed that Bharti and Harsh are all set to grace the show and now, Bharti dares Abhimanyu and Aryan to show their abs while Akshara being the possessive wife runs behind to cover him with his coat, but Arjun keeps trying to stop her. After a dance battle with Bharti, she calls them both the winner for having such fit and attractive bodies. You wouldn't want to miss out on this cute and hot episode:

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

