Too Hot To Handle: Shama Sikander is burning hearts like never before in a stunning deep-neck white outfit, we can't stop crushing

MUMBAI: For someone like Shama Sikander, setting the internet on fire with her sizzling and captivating snaps is no big deal. She has the potential to do the same in literally a fraction of seconds and no wonder, her fans and admirers go bonkers as the hotness is too much to handle. With more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, Shama has a loyal army of fans backing and supporting her in everything that she does personally and professionally. Fashion and elegance comes to her naturally and that's why, she is a trendsetter in this department. Well, once again, she's back at it and doing what she does, and that is melting hearts with perfection.

In her latest social media post, she shared a reel which gives us all a sneak-peek into her stunning white avatar and well, we genuinely can't take our eyes off her swag. She's seen wearing a gorgeous white deep-neck see-through outfit and well, you simply can't afford to miss seeing her red lipstick shade and golden earrings. The white stilletos complete the look with perfection and we are totally inspired to slay in white. Want to check it out? Here you go -

Absolutely amazing and a quintessential visual delight, ain't it? No wonder Shama Sikander is a front-runner in the entertainment industry when it comes to inspiring people in the vogue department. On the work front, Shama Sikander has interesting projects going forward, the announcements of which will happen soon as per the ideal timelines. Stay tuned for more updates.