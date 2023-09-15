Too Hot To Handle: Shama Sikander is burning hearts like never before in a stunning deep-neck white outfit, we can't stop crushing

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 14:21
Shama Sikander

MUMBAI: For someone like Shama Sikander, setting the internet on fire with her sizzling and captivating snaps is no big deal. She has the potential to do the same in literally a fraction of seconds and no wonder, her fans and admirers go bonkers as the hotness is too much to handle. With more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, Shama has a loyal army of fans backing and supporting her in everything that she does personally and professionally. Fashion and elegance comes to her naturally and that's why, she is a trendsetter in this department. Well, once again, she's back at it and doing what she does, and that is melting hearts with perfection. 

In her latest social media post, she shared a reel which gives us all a sneak-peek into her stunning white avatar and well, we genuinely can't take our eyes off her swag. She's seen wearing a gorgeous white deep-neck see-through outfit and well, you simply can't afford to miss seeing her red lipstick shade and golden earrings. The white stilletos complete the look with perfection and we are totally inspired to slay in white. Want to check it out? Here you go -
Absolutely amazing and a quintessential visual delight, ain't it? No wonder Shama Sikander is a front-runner in the entertainment industry when it comes to inspiring people in the vogue department. On the work front, Shama Sikander has interesting projects going forward, the announcements of which will happen soon as per the ideal timelines. Stay tuned for more updates.

Shama Sikander TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 14:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is in its third generation...
Pushpa Impossible: Unexpected! Ayushi's lawyer challenges Mahendra in court
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Surprising! Disha Reveals Rohan’s deed in front of Veer
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara and Dhruv reunite after his triumph in the Swayamvar
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Bhoomi decides to relocate to Rishikesh with her family
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Rajesh is under financial pressure
MUMBAI:  ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
David McCallum
RIP! Beloved actor David McCallum passes away at the age of 90; Known for 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Chopda
Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
family
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
,Saubhagyavati Bhava
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?'
Gaurav Kapoor
Exclusive! Gaurav Kapoor, Abhishek Upamanyu, Surabhi - Samriddhi Mehra approached to host the upcoming season of ‘Dance+’?
Dance+
Exclusive! Dance+ to go on-air from THIS date; Check out the theme of the reality show
Shakti Mohan
EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza to be the Super Judge, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to be seen as Captains in Star Plus' Dance Plus Pro