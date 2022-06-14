Too Hot! This is how cricketer Rohit Sharma added ‘desi tadka’ to his look; SEE PICS

Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is one of the most popular and stylish cricketers. His game has impressed the cricket freaks. The dashing right-handed opening batsman is an inspiration to many.

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is one of the most popular and stylish cricketers. His game has impressed the cricket freaks. The dashing right-handed opening batsman is an inspiration to many.

With his latest pictures on social media, he has wowed everyone. Rohit Sharma has more than 24 million followers on Instagram. He often drops pictures from his work as well as his personal life. His latest post on the photo-sharing application has him in desi avatar. Yes, you read that right. Ditching western outfits, he wore ethnic wear. He can be seen clad in white Pajama and baby pink Kurta which is adorned with golden work. Sharing the picture, the cricketer wrote, “Just the right amount of desi tadka.” Reacting to his pictures, Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Looking great Shana.” Check out the pictures below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the personal front, Rohit is married to Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are one of the most popular and lovely couples. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.  They are blessed with a daughter, born in December 2018.  Rohit is pretty active on social media. In addition to pictures from his work life, he often shares pictures with his family. He recently garnered everyone’s attention with his mesmerizing holiday pictures. He was recently in the Maldives for a vacation with his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What do you think of Rohit Sharma’s latest Instagram pictures? Tell us in the comment section.

