Too Much Fun! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya enjoys Bike Ride in the Maldives!

Previously we saw that the show recently took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Behind the scenes of the screen, the leading lady of Kundali Bhagya Preeta aka Shraddha Arya recently got married to Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Nagal. Since then love is in the air for the couple and they both are spending quality time together. The actress has been sharing her adorable series of pictures and videos on Instagram. Shraddha and her husband Rahul chose the Maldives as their honeymoon location.

Sharddha recently posted a story of her biking in the Maldives in the ramp over clear blue waters on her Instagram stories.

Take a look :

We definitely are feeling the FOMO!

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track of the show, Preeta will return to Luthra Mansion to save her family. However, she will not show her soft side but tell them that she has returned to the Luthra mansion as Mahesh has transferred the power of attorney to her name. She claims that she is the rightful owner of all the wealth that belongs to the Luthra and she is the boss of Luthra Mansion.

Seeing Preeta back, Prithvi is in a state of shock. Preeta will now make Prithvi’s life hell. On the other hand, Luthras are happy as well as shocked seeing Preeta back.

