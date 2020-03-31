This too shall pass: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Covid-19

MUMBAI: A week ago, the government of India announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. This means that we are not allowed to step out of our houses unless absolutely essential. However, there still are many who are taking the situation lightly and not following the lockdown directives.



A lot of celebrities like Akshay Kumar have constantly been appealing to people to stay put. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told a media portal, 'This is the time when we have to be patient and calm. You will have to trust the process and keep faith. This too shall pass. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. I understand the plight of daily wage workers, it is a very tough time for them. A lot of them are saying- bhuke marna se aacha hai, Corona se marr jaaye, but I think that's a wrong way to go about the situation- that's not the solution, especially when the Govt. is saying it will help them out. You are not giving them a chance. Ek baar ghar baithke dekho toh. Solution niklenga, one at a time.'

The actress is miffed with those taking the lockdown lightly. She said, 'See the countries around you, people are dying in thousands. India mein log woh hone ka wait kar rahe hai?Jab aapke area mein 20 log aapke aaknhon ke saamne marenge, tab samjhenge? People are roaming bindaas, unke wajah se jo log precautions le rahe hai, woh bhugtenge. Aap apni parwaah nahi kar rahe, theek hai, but don't put others at risk.'

Credits: SpotboyE