Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan drops an 'amazing' selfie with fiance' Zaid Darbar; becomes an instant hit with fans!

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss winner and BB14 toofani senior, Gauahar Khan recently announced her engagement to Zaid Darbar. Gauahar made an entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house and left after a two-week stay. It was recently that Khan also jetted off to Goa and then Dubai with Zaid, and constantly shared pictures from her trip. Today, Gauahar dropped another post with the love of her life. She took to her social media to share a selfie with fiancé Zaid Darbar and it's beyond beautiful.

On Instagram, Gauahar Khan posted the picture and wrote, “It’s in your eyes , I’ve been watching you lately .... hahahahahha ! #Apt #US ... I obviously take amazing selfies ... @zaid_darbar.” The actress shared the picture of her and Zaid Darbar. Sharing the picture, she tagged her fiancé in the post and told him how she’s been watching him lately. While joking about it, Gauahar wrote, “#US,” and self-praised herself. She praised her selfie-taking skills, claiming she takes amazing selfies. Speaking of the picture, Gauahar and Zaid are spotted posing for a selfie. In the picture, Khan is wearing a black crop top, and beige coloured pants; Zaid on the other hand looks handsome in casuals. They definitely look made for each other.

Meanwhile, as soon as Gauahar dropped the picture post, fans of the actress couldn’t help but react and comment on the picture. Many showered lots of love, when several called Khan and Zaid, the ‘Best Jodi’. One fan also told Gauahar that she is waiting for her wedding photo

Well, the two surely look adorable together

