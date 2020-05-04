TOP 10 Highpoint drama and CONTROVERSIES from Bigg Boss India

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss is the one reality show on Indian TV which gains maximum eyeballs.

This nonfiction game show has always been in news for its controversial celebs and unique themes each season.

The most exciting part about the show is its format. Fans can watch their favourite celebs’ way of living very closely which is not possible in normal life. Even before the show begins, viewers anxiously wait to know the celebrity contestant list. Living in a house for almost 100 days without any communication with the world is a tough deal to crack and in the process a lot of contestants get into ugly brawls and controversies. Here we present to you ten times the show was high on drama and controversy.

1. Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari’s big argument: Bigg Boss contestants Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra get into an ugly argument wherein Manoj said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai”. Dolly lost her calm on this statement and yelled “Baap pe jaaneka nahi”. The dialogue is still fresh in the audience mind.

2. Raja Chaudhary and Sambhavna Seth’s ‘bed’ fight: The duo got into a heated conversation on beds leading to Raja Chaudhary pouring water on Sambhavna’s bed. Sambhavna gave it back to him and didn’t give up.

3. Kushal Tandon and VJ Andy’s fight: Andy was given a task to make his presence felt to other contestants while they would try to ignore him totally. He used Gauhar Khan’s undergarments to distract her and get a reaction from her. This didn’t go down well with Gauhar’s then boyfriend Kushal. In a fit of rage he attacked Andy and was later asked to leave the show. Gauhar also accompanied him and went out of the house.

4. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s ‘CHAI’ special fight: Sidharth and Rashami were almost always at loggerheads with each other. In a conversation Rashami lost her cool and threw hot tea on him. This led to a ruckus and several fights.

5. Mehek Chehal and Sky’s fight: Their fight started over Sky not helping in the kitchen duties. This conversation escalated with Sky targeting Mehek while Mehak lost her calm and fought back with him.

6. Urvashi Dholakia and Imam Siddiqui: Urvashi was taking Imam’s antics very calmly when suddenly out of no-where Imam started to make fun of Urvashi’s surname. This angered Urvashi a lot and she blasted at Imam.

7. Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna: During a task, Gautam and Karishma were in different teams wherein Karishma’s team had to get Gautam’s team out of the chairs by torturing them Karishma applied red chilli paste on Gautam’s face and he shouted in pain and had a freak out moment.

8. Sreesanth’s fight with Surbhi Rana: Surbhi bought the infamous slap gate controversy into one of her fights with Sreesanth. Sreesanth always threatened the makers to leave the show after almost every fight.

9. Kamaal R Khan hit Rohit Verma with a bottle: During a conversation, KRK lost his cool and threw a bottle at Rohit Verma for irking him, he continued with several abuses. Everyone was shocked with such behaviour.

10. Swami Om and the ‘PEE’ controversy: To win a game against his team, Swami Om collected his urine and threw it on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra leaving them fume in rage. He was later ousted from the show.

So, these were a few highpoints and most memorable controversies related to Bigg Boss India. Can you think of more? Hit the comment section below with the same. Also, tell us which one of these do you remember clearly?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.