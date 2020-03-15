Top 5 Female Judges on Reality Shows who are Loved by the Audience

MUMBAI: Geeta Kapur

Geeta Kapur is one of the celebrated choreographers in India. The ace dancer has been on the judges’ panel for a few years now and has judged many talent-hunt shows on Indian television. Geeta, who has choreographed many popular songs in Hindi movies over the years, is looked upon by many aspiring dancers and people who want to make their career in the field of dance. Geeta Kapur is currently judging Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown property, India’s Best Dancer alongside Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis.

Malaika Arora

The Bollywood Diva and fitness guru is another known name when it comes to reality shows. Malaika Arora who has performed on chartbuster songs such as ‘Munni Badnam Hui’, ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’, etc. is successfully also managing her fitness studio. After judging few shows on Indian TV, the diva has proved that she can wear multiple hats and is multi-faceted. Now, Malaika is seen judging the new show - India’s Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television, where she will be seen reviewing upcoming talent and dancers mainly on the “entertainment” quotient.

Farah Khan

After starting off as a choreographer, Farah Khan also began directing films and has popular hits such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year etc. to her credit. She has also hosted shows on Television and has also judged many reality shows. Moreover, she even acted as the lead heroine in the film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Very few people can manage to be successful in every role that they take up, but Farah has time and again aced multiple roles. The choreographer-director has judged show such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Just Dance etc.

Shilpa Shetty

The Bollywood beauty and Yoga enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an incredible dancer herself. She has featured in famous Bollywood tracks such as Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lutane, Shut up and Bounce, amongst others and impressed the audiences’ with her fine dancing skills. After acting in multiple films and now becoming a fitness expert, the actor is proficiently also judging dance reality shows. In no time, Shilpa Shetty has become the small-screen queen and has judged popular shows such as Super Dancer and Nach Baliye.

Madhuri Dixit

People often fall short of words when they talk about Madhuri Dixit Nene’s talent. The dancing Diva has inspired many people over the time with her acting as well as dancing prowess. Many people look up to her and have tried their luck in acting as well as dancing domain. There are many contestants who have come forward and expressed their liking and respect for her. After acting in multiple films over the years, the superstar forayed in Indian television and has judged reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Deewane and has won many hearts.