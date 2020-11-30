Top Actresses who left their career for family-life; from Disha Vakani to Mohena Kumari here's the list

MUMBAI: The Telly World has its share of actresses who quit their successful and flourishing careers to focus on their families. From raising a baby to fulfilling family duties, several TV actresses bid adieu to stardom for various reasons. And, they chose family over fame. Since being a homemaker is not an easy task, these famous faces of the small screen decided to take a break from their busy work schedule and give priority to their families.

Here's a compilation of television actresses who left their acting careers to fulfill responsibilities towards their loved ones.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took maternity leave for a while, however, she decided not to return to work and quit her acting career. The actress shot her last episode for TMKOC on September 17, 2017. In December 2017, she gave birth to a baby girl. Since then she has not graced the small screen. But, several rumours of her comeback have been rife since the last two years, however, no confirmation has come so far.

Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh, who played the role of Keerti Singhania Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, decided to quit the entertainment industry after getting married to Suyesh Rawat in 2019. The actress shifted to Dehradun from Mumbai and began a new journey with her life partner. Speaking about the same, Mohena said in an interview, "I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180-degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time." The TV actress has a YouTube channel and she often shares vlogs and videos on her channel 'Mohena Vlogs' for her fans.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal got married to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra in 2012. Post which, she said goodbye to the showbiz. However, she does connect to her fans through vlogs.

Kanchi Kaul

Kanchi Kaul, who featured in shows like Bhabhi and Maayka, tied the knot with Shabir Ahluwalia in 2011 and they announced their pregnancy in 2014. Post which, she decided to quit acting and enjoy her family time. She was last seen as Shraddha Shergill in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi.

Aditi Shirwaikar

Aditi Shirwaikar played pivotal roles in shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Shararat. She was last seen in 26/11. The actress is currently running a restaurant with her husband.

Rucha Hasabnis

Rucha Hasabnis, who became a household name after playing Rashi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, decided to leave her acting career and marry the man of her dreams. She tied the knot in 2015 with Rahul Jagdale. And in 2019, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

