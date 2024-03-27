Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:26
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is unanimously regarded as the cultural ambassador of India to the West because of her towering impact as a thought-leader of style, fashion & art. And this news further solidifies her status as a connoisseur! Tate Modern, one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the world, has inducted Sonam as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee.

Sonam is the only Indian actor to be inducted for this crucial role to champion Indian and South Asian art by Tate Modern!

An elated Sonam Kapoor confirms, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavored to champion our artists at every opportunity.”

She adds, “South Asia’s rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves. As an Indian and a South Asian, it’s a privilege to witness our art taking center stage. This role at Tate Modern allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists on a historic platform.”

Sonam further says, “It’s a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire art community, as we work together to elevate the presence of South Asian art, worldwide.”

Top global art Tate Modern London Sonam Kapoor South Asian Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Showtime actress Mouni Roy drops new glam and hot avatar from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI : Mouni Roy started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later went...
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Actor Nivaan Sen came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award...
’Girls Night is an ode to the friendship I share with my girlfriends!’ : Dot. unveils the much-anticipated music video of her latest hit single
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video of her...
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's Raw And Powerful Performance As Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' wins audience,...
Tiger Shroff Reveals Jackky Bhagnani's Role in His Casting for Pooja Entertainment's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
MUMBAI: At the highly anticipated trailer launch event of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action-packed...
Recent Stories
Ankita Lokhande
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
Nivaan Sen
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE
Anupam Mittal
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal loses his temper as pitcher disrespects Peyush Bansal; Says ‘Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha’
Aman
Shark Tank India 3: After refuting rumours of ‘beef with Aman Gupta’, Amit Jain does not mention his name in list of favourite co-sharks
Melooha
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3