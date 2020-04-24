Top TV producers-actors unite in fight against COVID-19!

MUMBAI: The entire Indian Television fraternity with the efforts of the top producers have come together to give out a very special and important message during the current pandemic crisis. This initiative is spearheaded by producer Ekta Kapoor and also includes other top producers namely Binaifer Kohli, Gul Khan, Fazila Allana, Abhishek Rege, JD Majethia and Anil Wanvari.

This innovative and fun video speaks the universal language of entertainment while emphasising on the the importance of staying at home. The motto behind coming together of these actors from different shows across different channels, is to unite people in the government’s fight against Corona.

The video features leading television actors namely Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha; Surbhi Jyoti and Vikram Singh Chauhan. It is directed by Guroudev Bhalla, and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar.

Says Ekta, “The video is a collective effort by the television producers association of our country. The current scenario calls for us to be unified, now more than ever. And the common language is that of entertainment. We got all our top tv stars to partake in it so that it connects with people across. We are in this together and this is our endeavour to encourage people to stay home.”

Adds JD Majethia, “Though TV industry is widely spread everyone connected from artist, technicians, workers to producers are always a phone call away, specially for their Fans. One message from Ekta Kapoor on producers group and here we have a Multi starring entertaining "Quarantined " film by the TV fraternity. Fans will enjoy this and get to understand the kind of time and efforts gone in making this film without any artists being under same roof.”

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mS3oOR3H8qJ8LDa5C6fs_jy_1D4ygSIS/view