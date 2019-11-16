Toral Rasputra from Star Bharat’s Vaishno loves travelling more than anything

The recently launched new Mytho show "Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki" on Star Bharat is being well liked by the audience. Toral Rasputra, playing the role of Rani Samriddhi, the mother of little Vaishnavi, has always been fond of traveling and traveling.

When spoken to the talented actress she said, “I am very fond of travelling from the beginning .I once wanted to become an air hostess because of this hobby of mine. So that I can travel all over the world. Even now I take a short tour when I get breaks from the shoot. I have also visited many places before and now my dream destination is Greece and Turkey.

Toral told that I am looking forward to a long vacation when I can explore my favorite destinations. After travelling I feel rejuvenated. Travelling is a breathing time for me. These are the time when I can sit and think how to develop myself better. I’d advise my fans to travel and explore different places of the world. This will really help us to feel great.

