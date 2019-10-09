Traders' body demands ban on 'Bigg Boss'

MUMBAI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar urging him to impose a ban on the 13th season of the reality TV show "Bigg Boss" on grounds of vulgarity.
"We invoke your kind and urgent attention towards telecasting of TV show 'Bigg Boss' on Colors TV channel which is showing high level of vulgarity to the extent that is difficult to watch the channel in a homely atmosphere and our country's old traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits which cannot be allowed in a
"The concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever' is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show. The current show has crossed all limits of ethics," read the letter.
Queried about the issue, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told IANS: "Each episode should be duly
This is not the first time that the "Bigg Boss" show has
