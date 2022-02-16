Tragedy! Bhagyalakshmi: Rishi ends up In a Hospital after being held, hostage! Will he make it?

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Previously we had reported that Rishi's life will be in danger after he gets stuck in the bank and a bank robbery happens. Rishi and Lakshmi along with several others are held hostage in the bank.

The cast of the show really share a great bond offscreen and often take to their social media to share sneak peeks and behind the scenes of the show. A recent behind-the-scenes video was shared that captured the hospital scene and it looks like Rishi is hurt badly, what will fate entail for him. We will have to wait to find out. But you can take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we saw Meanwhile, Shalu who is also with Lakshmi, observes both of them.

Soon, Shaalu realizes that Rishi cares and loves Lakshmi and is not happy with the separation.

Therefore, she decides to bring them together once again and takes help from Ayush for it.

On the other hand, the robbery at the bank is going to create havoc in Rishi's life where once again, Lakshmi will become Rishi's savior while Malishka will be left fuming.

Lakshmi cannot see Rishi in pain and thus rushes for his rescue.

