Trailer: Brinda makes her first attack on THIS member of the Parikh family in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 is going through lots of twists and turns and shocking revelations. With Brinda being married to Dev now, she is all set to start her mission of destroying the Parikh family.

The Icchadhari Naagin is all set and has decided to take her revenge. Her first target is Madhav Parikh. Brinda has found the right opportunity and has attacked Madhav. He is one of the six murderers who murdered Keshav.

While it will be interesting to see if Brinda will kill Madhav or injure him. Meanwhile, Naagin Vishkha is back with some evil motive and is harming Nayantara. Brinda will come to her rescue.

Take a look at the promo:

It will be interesting to see if Nayantara will be able to save herself from Vishkha or not. Will Brinda save her? Who will be Brinda's next target from the Parikh family? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.