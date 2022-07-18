TRANSFORMATION TALES! From a cute boy to a handsome hunk, Zain Imam rules everyone’s heart

Zain

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another transformation tale from the telly world and this time, we decode the transformation of TV actor Zain Imam who is ruling everyone’s heart with his stint in Colors’ Fanaaa Ishq Mein Marjawan as Agastya Raichand starring opposite Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi.

Zain Imam is ruling everyone’s heart from the time he made his debut in showbiz. The actor began his journey from Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and he is currently ruling everyone’s heart through his stint as Agastya Raichand in Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawa.

He is one of the versatile actors in this industry.

Recently, he took to social media wherein he showed glimpses from being a cute child to a handsome hunk.

He captioned the video, “Too glam to give a damn.”

Have a look!

Well, many of his fans have given their reactions to his video!

Talking about his show, Ishaan Tandon will make a big strategy against Agastya by locking up Ishaan and Tara in a room. There will be a lot of drama before executing this big plan.

Well, what is your take on Zain’s amazing transformation?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to us.

