TRANSFORMATION TALES! Pranali Rathod went for this major transformation before entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Neil used to be there in the hospital but he used to not work there. Harshvardhan used to dislike Neil always. Now Neil is all set to begin his journey in Birla Hospital as Akshara is also gone and Neil is needed to handle things out there.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Pranali Rathod worked as a model and then appeared in several TV commercials. In 2018, she made her debut on Zing Channel's show "Pyaar Pehli Baar" with Ieshaan Sehgal. Following this show, her popularity soared, and she starred in the serial "Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki". She appeared as Saudamini Bhaumik in the Colors TV show Barrister Babu in 2020 where she played both Positive and Negative roles. Later, she was seen in Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye where she broke stereotypes by playing the young stepmother to Uday aka Shagun Pandey. Now, Pranali is a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. 

The actress has been adored immensely by the audience as Akshara, a little birdie revealed that the actress went under major transformation before entering Yeh Rishta, the transformation is about her teeth alignment. Viewers have admired her smile since the beginning and now after the transformation, viewers often fall short of compliments for that gorgeous smile. 

In the upcoming episode of the show, Abhimanyu expresses his displeasure with Akshara’s choice of job. He will be shocked looking at the bad conditions of patients in the charitable trust and will be unhappy with Akshara’s decision to work in the charitable trust. 

Neil used to be there in the hospital but he used to not work there. Harshvardhan used to dislike Neil always. Now Neil is all set to begin his journey in Birla Hospital as Akshara is also gone and Neil is needed to handle things out there. 

Neil's truth is going to bring the biggest turning point in the show as well as in Harshvardhan and Manjari's life and Mahima is going to suffer big time from all this.

