Transitioning to Bhaskar has been a milestone in my life: Krishna Bharadwaj from Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Bhaskar’s look has been curated keeping in mind the 25 year leap in the show. He belongs to the next generation who is young and full of life and the outfit resonates with it. The color palette and the detailing in Bhaskar’s outfit are vibrant which gives him youthful and fresh energy. The draping style used on Bhaskhar is quite modern and unique. It has been chosen keeping in mind a young man’s lifestyle and hence Bhaskar’s draping is done over the shoulders to keep his hands free for movements. The jewellery is chunky which gives depth and edge to the outfit.

Immensely talented designer Nidhi Yasha, who is known for her phenomenal work for creating costumes for several popular shows on Indian Television so far, is the creative mind behind curating the costumes for Sony SAB’s historical fiction, Tenali Rama. Nidhi, sharing her experience while designing Bhaskar’s look, said “The biggest challenge was to make the same artist look different. So we had to include several elements to make him stand out. We wanted to play with classic and comfort. The inspiration has been drawn from Southern India and we incorporated Kalamkari designs in his outfit to add prints and the youthful funk to the character. We integrated the colors of spice to make him look vibrant. Even the treatment of the fabric used has been kept really authentic which adds the real flavours of Southern India, where the story was born.”

Talking about Bhaskar’s look and how he long it takes to achieve it, Krishna said, “I enjoy this look and the energy it brings to the character. The makeup is fairly simple and I’m relieved that getting into the complete look doesn’t take more than 20 minutes. The tika that Bhaskar wears is really simple. Right now, I have to wear a wig but I’m eagerly waiting for the time when I’ll be sporting my own hair for the character.