Travel Diaries! Actress Divyanka Tripathi enjoys the sunset with hubby Vivek Dahiya, and friends

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, shared a picture with the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. The actress is looking gorgeous in a high-neck printed pink dress. She put on light makeup and pink lipstick. Vivek Dahiya sported a casual look with a black T-shirt and denim.

Also Read:Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya features in her first ever music video in a song by Meet Bros

The couple was joined by Sudhir Panmand and Ruchika Singh. Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Kal ki suhaani shaam aur doston ka saath...”

See the pic..

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures from her personal and professional life. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya. They love to go on vacations as well as hang out with their friends. Divyanka has recently shared pictures of herself and her friends enjoying a pleasant evening.

Also Read:Uff Hotness! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks ETHEREAL in these pictures

Divyanka Tripathi is presently basking in the success of the response on her first music video ‘Babul Da Vedha'. In the video, she has portrayed the role of a Punjabi girl in the song. She is getting highly appreciated for her acting chops in it. Divyanka had also done a transition reel on the song.

Credit: Pinkvilla



