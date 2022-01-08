TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed

MUMBAI:Glam diva Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way.

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years.

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls.

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit.

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then.

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success.

While Anushka has a lot of amazing projects in her kitty, currently she is on a vacay.

The actress is often seen holidaying at exotic locations with her parents.

Ahead of Anushka's 20th birthday, the actress has jetted off to an exotic location with her parents.

Anushka is in Paris which is one of her dream cities.

The pretty diva is constantly keeping her fans updated about her vacation via Instagram posts and stories.

Take a look:

This is not the first time Anushka has travelled with someone to a beautiful location. The actress loves to explore different places with her parents and make beautiful memories.

What do you think about Anushka's exotic European vacay? Tell us in the comments.

Anushka has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Anushka Sen talks about her love life, says “I never had a boyfriend in these 18 years”