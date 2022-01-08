TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed

Anushka Sen loves to explore different places with her parents and make beautiful memories. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:59
TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed

MUMBAI:Glam diva Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way.

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years.

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls.

She is known for her cuteness and innocence in Sony SAB's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit.

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then.

Well, Anushka has achieved a lot in her long career span and is reaching new levels of success.

While Anushka has a lot of amazing projects in her kitty, currently she is on a vacay.

The actress is often seen holidaying at exotic locations with her parents.

Ahead of Anushka's 20th birthday, the actress has jetted off to an exotic location with her parents.

Anushka is in Paris which is one of her dream cities.

The pretty diva is constantly keeping her fans updated about her vacation via Instagram posts and stories.

Take a look:

This is not the first time Anushka has travelled with someone to a beautiful location. The actress loves to explore different places with her parents and make beautiful memories.

What do you think about Anushka's exotic European vacay? Tell us in the comments.

Anushka has also starred in movies like Crazy Kukkad Family and Lihaaf. Anushka also did web shows like Crassh and Swaang.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Anushka Sen talks about her love life, says “I never had a boyfriend in these 18 years”

 

Anushka Sen Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Baal Veer Jhansi Ki Rani Internet Wala Love Crassh Crazy Kukkad Family Swaang Baalveer
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 18:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!
MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday bash on August 1 is going to be a starry affair: I’m expecting a full house
MUMBAI:Avinash Mukherjee’s birthday countdown is on. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor, who will turn a year older on August...
HOTMESS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey oozes glam and hotness in these pictures and we can't get over her beauty
MUMBAI: Popular TV diva Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen playing the character of Nandini Kapoor in Sony TV's show...
UNBELIEVABLE Bharti Singh and Rupali Ganguly plan to have two more kids by the next year in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Macho-Man! Aditya fights off the goons, Ginni tends to his wounds
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “Except for Anupamaa there is no other show which is doing well these days on TV”, says Apara Mehta
MUMBAI :The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video