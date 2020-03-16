Travel Diaries! Anushka Sen’s fun-filled trip with her family will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a trip right away

The diva adores exploring different cities and countries around the globe. She recently visited Paris, Switzerland, Italy, France and rest of the Europe and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:14
Travel Diaries! Anushka Sen’s fun-filled trip with her family will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a trip right aw

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Travel Diaries! Jannat Zubair's fun-filled family trip is sure to fill your heart with happiness

Anushka Sen has made a mark in the entertainment industry. The diva is now set to be part of the Korean Entertainment industry. The actress was last seen in Hungama Play's Swaanng, and viewers praised her work there. Baal Veer and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are two of the TV programmes and reality shows that she has appeared on. Now, she is all set to mark her appearance in the Korean film industry as well.  

Anushka's debut as a child artist happened in 2009 with the premiere of the Zee TV series, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. The diva adores exploring different cities and countries around the globe. She recently visited Paris, Switzerland, Italy, France and rest of the Europe and more.

Here are some of her amazing pictures that will leave you craving a vacation! Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Also read: Alluring! Anushka Sen looks drop-dead gorgeous in an evening dress; check out here her breathtaking pictures

Aren’t the pictures really adventurous?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then for more updates, news and gossip stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com.

Mast Nazron Se Baal Veer Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Zee TV Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli Hungama Play's Swaanng TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 11:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. The actress-dancer shared a dance...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible for have a MAHASANGAM
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is one channel...
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda
MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed...
Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and the whole team of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan rejoice as the show completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a mature romance based in modern-day...
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
MUMBAI: It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj looks at Vanraj’s hand, turns insecure
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
Latest Video