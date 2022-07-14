TRAVEL DIARIES! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals while ENJOYING the Maldivian ocean

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world for its avid readers.

Divyanka Tripathi is a talented television actress in this television industry. The actress was last seen in the short film "Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai" by Imtiaz Ali. She became well-known thanks to her appearance on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After making her acting debut in a Doordarshan television movie, the diva went on to host the programme Akash Vani. Later, she appeared in other episodes, including Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se. She has also contributed to numerous commercial ad films and reality television appearances. The diva is a fashion monger and loves to try out different outfits.

Now, the duo has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives celebrating their anniversary, they posted some mesmerising pictures enjoying themselves in the pool. Check it out:

