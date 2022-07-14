TRAVEL DIARIES! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals while ENJOYING the Maldivian ocean

The duo has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives celebrating their anniversary, they posted some mesmerising pictures enjoying themselves in the pool

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:30
TRAVEL DIARIES! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals while ENJOYING the Maldivian ocean

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world for its avid readers. 

Also read: Congratulations! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally cloaks 20 million on Instagram, Check out

Divyanka Tripathi is a talented television actress in this television industry. The actress was last seen in the short film "Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai" by Imtiaz Ali. She became well-known thanks to her appearance on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After making her acting debut in a Doordarshan television movie, the diva went on to host the programme Akash Vani. Later, she appeared in other episodes, including Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se. She has also contributed to numerous commercial ad films and reality television appearances. The diva is a fashion monger and loves to try out different outfits.

Now, the duo has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives celebrating their anniversary, they posted some mesmerising pictures enjoying themselves in the pool. Check it out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Also read: Congratulations! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally cloaks 20 million on Instagram, Check out

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood who likes to live more than work. The...
Surprising! Vivaah actress Amrita Rao tags Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Corona’, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol dropped a new vlog on their channel taking the fans through their COVID journey. They...
Irksome! Kundali Bhagya’s Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali gets annoyed by this common question asked by guys | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik patch up post their differences on the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Tellychakkar Poll! Audience are excited for horror universe more in front of Crime and Villain universe, check the poll results
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the cinematic universe in Hollywood which is the Marvel cinematic Universe and the...
Love Is In The Air! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are setting the perfect couple-goals with their PDA moments
MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved couples and they look simply adorable together.Initially,...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Latest Video