“Treatment wise Prem Bandhan is a ‘Hatke’ show” – Utkarsha Naik

MUMBAI: Every show is different from another in some or the other way. Be it the visual grandeur or sound effects or a distinct style of shooting, every show has something different to offer. Popular Marathi actress Utkarsha Naik who plays the role of Ranjini Shastri in Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan believes in the uniqueness of her show in a different aspect.

She says, “This show is different, not just content wise but also treatment wise. I got a bit sceptical on sets with the way the cameras move. But it came quite clear to me when I saw the telecast. It is not a typical daily do so with static shots and closeups, very different angles of camera are being used. And I feel that suits this show because of the genre it belongs to. It revolves around mystery and the taking part boosts the subject very well. At the same time, it looks very real and not phony like other typical daily soaps. So, it's 'HATKE'.”

Well it really seems to be a one-of-a-kind show. We are sure that the viewers will like this unique way of presentation.

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. Watch Prem Bandhan from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm only on Dangal TV.