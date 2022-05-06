TREND ALERT! After showering pregnancies in the StarPlus shows, now it's time for Kidnapping and death tracks together

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world.

Currently, all the shows on StarPlus joined the bandwagon of Pregnancy tracks. Fans were all keen on wanting Akshara also to join the group; now we see that the shows are heading towards the kidnapping and murder tracks.

In KKIS: Anubhav and Gungun’s secret about their marriage will come out in the open, as the family members who are in favour of Gungun will appraise Akriti about the same. Akriti will be beyond shocked to know that Anubhav is inclined more towards Gungun despite knowing the fact that she is his legal wife.

Akriti will now start making amends and will try to convince Anubhav that he should be loyal to her and that his marriage with Gungun does not count. She will also try to pacify him and try to get closer to him.

In the midst of that, Anubhav will be kidnapped by Ranvijay. While Gungun will be on the hunt to save the love of her life and now husband, Gungun and Akriti will have a war of words where the former will blame Akriti to be the reason behind Anubhav getting kidnapped!

In Ghum: While Pakhi is finally happy and the family members tease her with Samrat, Virat and Sai bring his dead body home. She is left in disbelief and holds Sai responsible for his death. She refuses Sai to come for the last rites and decides to seek revenge from Sai and Virat for her husband's death. Despiting holding Sai responsible, Bhavani will choose to take care of Sai as she is pregnant and she shall soon give an heir to the family; while seeing all this Pakhi loses her cool and confronts Bhavani that what happened to the bond they had, she has no sympathy towards her pain?

Well now Shiva from Pandya Store joins the bandwagon of the track with the upcoming episode where Pandyas decide to celebrate Shiva's birthday but the monetary issues also keep increasing, they decide to renovate the store but fail miserably as money and sources become the major issue for them. How will they come out of this problem?

Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident and the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has lost his life. Will the Pandyas cope with this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction?

What is your take on these tracks?

