TREND ALERT! Anupamaa flaunts the sindoor and introduces herself as Anupama Anuj Kapadia

anupama

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story. 

The wedding has some extremely emotional moments, from Baa participating and doing all the rituals with Kanta and a major surprise that Toshu and Samar give her by making her walk the aisle on their palms. Finally, after the sequence gets over, Rupali Ganguly takes to her Instagram, flaunting her sindoor and she  introduces herself as Anupama Anuj Kapadia, check it out: 

Currently, Anuj makes a grand entry by dancing to a popular number. Shahs get happy seeing him. Kanta gears up to do his aarti but Rakhi comments that Leela should do the same. Leela arrives and holds the aarti plate. Kanta and Leela perform the aarti. Anuj feels elated. He takes Leela’s blessings. Kavya also welcomes Anuj.

Anupamaa does her touch up while Vanraj watches her from a distance. Anupamaa makes a grand entry full of swag. Samar and Toshu lift her up and take her to the stage. Anuj gets happy seeing her. Anu shows him his mother’s ghungroo. This makes Anuj emotional.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:27

