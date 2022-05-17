TREND ALERT! #WeWillMissYouMukku trends as Aneri Vajani exits from StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

It was currently revealed that Aneri wraps shooting for Anupamaa as she will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, we can't wait to see her doing those stunts for sure but fans are going to miss Mukku in Anupamaa. Check out what they had to share:

Currently, Malvika comes crying to Anu and informs him that she will have to leave for the US as she needs to attend a court hearing related to their parent’s dream house. Anuj tells her that he will postpone the wedding but Mukku tells him that Anu will be troubled by Leela and Vanraj and also Hasmukh needs to get operated on as soon as possible post wedding and they shouldn’t postpone the same. She tries to cheer him up and leaves with teary eyes.

Kavya tells Vanraj that during their wedding, Anu made sure to make him reach the mandap instead of a police station and hence he should return the favour by attending her wedding. Vanraj gets into deep thought. Anuj and Anu get ready as bride and groom and are all set to tie the knot.

